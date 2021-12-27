On the occasion of his birthday today, spoke to the media at his farmhouse in Panvel. The actor revealed about his upcoming movies, the snake bite incident, and a lot more. We have been hearing that Yash Raj Films is planning a spy universe. ’s character Pathan will be seen in a cameo in Salman’s Tiger 3, and Salman’s character Tiger will be seen in Pathan. Well, the release dates of both films are not yet announced, but recently, during the media interaction, Salman dropped a major hint about it. Also Read - KRK takes a dig at Salman Khan's snake bite incident, calls him more venomous than snake

He said, "Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan likely to release before that." We are sure fans of Shah Rukh Khan would be super happy to get an update on the film.

While the shooting of Pathan and Tiger is going on, YRF has not yet announced the movies officially. It will also be interesting to watch these superstars on the big screen together. The last time we saw them in a film together was the 2018 release Zero. Salman had a special song in the film in which he shook a leg with SRK.

Talking about other films of Salman, apart from Tiger 3, the actor will be seen in movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, , No Entry 2, and 2. A few days ago, during a promotional event of RRR, Salman has made an announcement that the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is being written. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan and Atlee's next lined up.

Yesterday, Salman was bitten by a snake, and while talking about the incident, the actor told the media, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now.”