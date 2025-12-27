Salman Khan turns 60: What Battle of Galwan actor is like in real life? Mohit Chauhan REVEALS…

Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27. He is receiving birthday wishes from across the film industry. Amidst this, popular singer Mohit Chauhan reveals some little-known facts about Salman Khan.

Salman Khan Exclusive: Bollywood's Sultan, Salman Khan, turns 60 on December 27. On the special occasion, he has been receiving birthday wishes from across the film industry. Meanwhile, renowned singer Mohit Chauhan had a special conversation with BollywoodLife. In the recent exclusive chat, Mohit Chauhan shared little-known facts about Salman Khan, and stories that many believe are unheard of. According to Mohit Chauhan, Salman - who appears strong and tough on the big screen - is the opposite in real life. In reality, he is a very emotional and kind-hearted person.

What did Mohit Chauhan say about Salman Khan’s Saiyaara song?

Mohit Chauhan spoke about the superhit song Saiyaara from the film Ek Tha Tiger. He credited the song to music composer Sohail Sen. Mohit explained that the song was beautifully composed, but Salman Khan's screen presence brought it to life. The way Salman performed the song on screen is the reason why it remains etched in people's hearts even today. In his words, “Sohail Sen ne iss gane me bahut hi khubsoorati se buna hai. Lekin ise parde par jis tarah Salman Khan ne nibhaya aur utara, usse iss gane ko har dil tak pahucha diya. Salman ki screen presence iss gane gane ki grahrai ko aur badha deti hai.”

TRENDING NOW

How is Salman Khan in real life?

Regarding Salman Khan's true personality, Mohit Chauhan said that everyone who knows him closely have the same thing to stress on - that he has a big heart. According to Mohit, Salman helps people without any showmanship. He said, "Mei bahut se aese logo se mila hu, jo Salman bhai ko kareeb se jante hai. Vo sabhi ekk hi baat krte hai ki unka dil bahut bada hai. Vo bahar se bahut sakht dikh sakte hai leking hakikat me unke andar bahut dard aur dusro ke liye pyaar hai.”

Watch the video here:

Mohit Chauhan’s first meeting with Salman Khan

Mohit Chauhan also recalled his first meeting with Salman Khan. He said that he met Salman after the premiere of the song Saiyaara. Mohit said that singing for Salman is always a special experience because Bhaijaan (Salman) has a good understanding of music.

Salman Khan Birthday celebration

Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27 and marked the milestone in his signature style. Before heading to a private birthday celebration at his Panvel farmhouse, the superstar took a moment to cut his birthday cake with paparazzi and a few members of the media. He instantly grabbed attention with his fresh, clean-shaven look for Battle Of Galwan, leaving everyone impressed.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Salman's 60th birthday, Mohit wished him good health, continued success, and that he continues to entertain audiences with upcoming films like Battle of Galwan. He said, “Mei bhagwan se prathna karta hu ki bhaijaan hmesha swasth rahe aur unki apaar kamiyabi mile. Unki ane wali film, Battle of Galwan jaise bade project ho ko safall ho, vo hmare liye isi tarah blockbuster filme banaye.”

Mohit Chauhan's new song Meri Awaaz

Meanwhile, Mohit Chauhan's new song Meri Awaaz is also making headlines, as it gives a voice to the voiceless animals living on the streets. The song has been receiving a great response since its release.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more