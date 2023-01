Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for the massive release of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and they have started the trend of the film and are requesting the superstar to realise the trailer of the film on January 26. Salman Khan has last seen in Radhe, his fans are waiting to witness him shine on the big screen while he rules the TV with Bigg Boss. The superstar actor's fans are insulting him to release the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer on January 26, stating that in 2019 he had released the trailer of on the same day and so they want them to create history once again.

Now it's the turn for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan and #Tiger3 to continue the legacy of high octane actions for the action films once again!! Jai #SalmanKhan ??pic.twitter.com/ThLDnr0x7d — Being_Aarohi™ (@Beingaarohi8) January 20, 2023

Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with and it will be a bonanza for the superstar fans to witness the most exciting roles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also make Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut.