After Jawan, all eyes are on Tiger 3. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be back as the much loved duo of Avinash Singh Rathore/Tiger and Zoya. Tiger 3 is coming in Diwali. Other than a couple of posters, Yash Raj Films has not released any content whatsoever. Fans of Salman Khan were impatient for a small teaser or promo. But that has not come as yet. Passionate fans of the star want the production house to start building up the hype around Tiger 3. After Jawan, it is the next action extravaganza from the industry. But their requests have fallen on deaf ears so far. Also Read - Tiger 3: Here's why Salman Khan fans are unhappy with the makers, check out their demand

Salman Khan team over-promoting Fukrey 3

In the middle of this, some fans of Salman Khan are upset at how his handle is promoting Fukrey 3. It is a known fact that he is very generous with his compliments. Salman Khan often shares promos of his colleagues on his official social media handles. Given the drought around Tiger 3 content, they feel the actor and his team should focus more on Tiger 3 content. Salman Khan's pages are constantly promoting Fukrey. Some are surprised as he is not even one of the producers of the film. Fans took to social media to express displeasure on the same... Also Read - Tiger 3, Hera Pheri 3, Fukrey 3: Upcoming new movie sequels that will smash the Bollywood box office

Whoever handling @BeingSalmanKhan's Instagram account, should think about the levels of #SalmanKhan by doing such consistent story of #Fukrey3 that account is losing the credibility and looking like an ordinary promotion account. Today, even I thought it's some parody?Stop it? — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) September 12, 2023

Salman bhai kab tak ase hi berojgar yojona chalawge bardast ke bahar ho gaya — sallu (@Mohibul75741802) September 12, 2023

Vhi to mene bhi insta pr story lagai hai jordy ko mention karke..kya gandh faila rkha h bhai k account pr — ????? (@being_arsad) September 12, 2023

#SalmanKhan Bhais Team Continuously Posting Story About #Fukrey3 Instead Of His Next Film #Tiger3 Salman Khan Owns A Worst Social Media Team !! Even Bhai Don't Wanna Change It Seems Like He Don't Care About His Fans Anymore! This Shit Irritates Me !

Wake Up @BeingSalmanKhan :) — ꜱᴀʟᴍᴀɴ ? ᴛɪɢᴇʀ? (@salman_x_tiger) September 12, 2023

Bhai ka social media account kon handle kar rha hai ????...

Pichle 4 din se #Fukrey3 ke promotions kiye pada hai koi to roko isko ??.... #SalmanKhan #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/WqLrhgy9mQ — ๖ۣۜßeing ꧁༒❦Sállu❦༒꧂ (@katarsalmanfan) September 12, 2023

Salman Bhai apka kya lena dena hai #Fukrey3 se????#Tiger3 ka teaser share kro..

Itni excitement se apki story dektha hu pata lgta hai Fukrey 3 ka kabhi trailer hai kbhi song hai dimaag kharab ho jaata hai????#SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan — SALMAN KHAN HOSH MEIN AAO ?? (@beingSarraf) September 11, 2023

Tiger 3 to take a humongous start

Trade experts believe that despite the low promotions, Tiger 3 will take a great start at the box office. They feel people are hungry for the Salman Khan actioner. Tiger 3 makers have reportedly presented Katrina Kaif in a fantastic manner. One peppy song has been filmed on Katrina Kaif in a Mumbai studio. Plus, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have a 15-minute sequence in the film around jailbreak in Pakistan. Also Read - Why is Tiger 3 diva Katrina Kaif hiding away from media glare? [Exclusive]