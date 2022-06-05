Sidhu Moose Wala’s tragic, untimely death, yesterday, 29th May, due a shooting has shocked the country. He was shot at in Mansa district and soon succumbed to his injuries. The shooting occurred after Punjab police had withdrawn his security. The singer-turned-politician was brutally slain with about 25 bullets a day from when his security was withdrawn by the state's cops, and those close to Sidhu Moose Wala naturally feel that the ghastly incident could have been prevented if his security team was still in place. Even more shocking are reports now coming in of Salman Khan and father Salim Khan receiving a letter with a death threat of meeting the same fate as the Punjabi singer. Also Read - Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait recalls being s*xually abused for 2.5 years by a family friend at 17; the ordeal will leave you shaken

Salman Khan, father Salim Khan receive letter with death threats

It has now come to light that legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan came upon an anonymous chit near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, Mumbai, on Sunday, 5th June, while taking a break from his morning walk. Police have confirmed that the chit contained death threats for both Salim and his superstar son, Salman Khan, with the words, “Moose wala jaisa kar dunga (I'll give you a fate like that of Moose Wala),” written on it among other dire threats. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and more Bollywood celebs BLAST this perfume ad for promoting gang-rape [View Tweets]

What did the police say about Salman Khan, Salim Khan's threats?

An officer with the Bandra police said, “The letter was found by Salim Khan's security staff on a bench. Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench.” The cops have registered an offence and are checking CCTV footage in the Bandra Bandstand are, besides also making inquiries with locals as a part of their investigation. Apparently, they're taking all such matters very seriously after the Sidhu Moose Wala shooting. Also Read - Vikram superstar Kamal Haasan enjoys the movie in a theatre with his rambunctious fans – miss this electrifying video at your own cost