Salman Khan always wanted to get married and have a family of his own. But fate decided otherwise for the superstar. Today he has accepted the fact that his time for marriage has passed and has decided to stay single all his life. But there was a time when he was madly in love with this Bollywood actress and wanted to marry her from a young age. The diva is no other than Rekha. This old video of Rekha revealing this unknown fact about the Tiger 3 star is making him embarrassed and how. Salman goes on his knees and asks Rekha to not spill the beans. But the diva didn't listen and revealed this secret of the superstar. Well all this was in a jest. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals why Mrunal Thakur was replaced by Anushka Sharma in Sultan; says 'She didn't look like...'

Watch the video of Rekha revealing that Salman Khan wanted to marry her

In this video, Rekha reveals how Salman Khan was 8 years old and he madly fell in love with her. Rekha reveals," I used to go for a walk and he used to cycle there and walk behind me".

Rekha adds that he didn't realise that he was in love with her and went home and told everyone that he would grow up and marry her. Salman Khan agreed and couldn't stop blushing. The irony of life is that both Salman and Rekha are single today. Also Read - Sher Khan: Sohail Khan reveals when Salman Khan starrer will commence; shares exciting deets

Salman Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the tinsel town. Even today there are millions who are madly in love with him and desire to get married. But the Tiger star has closed himself and he had declared that his time for marriage has passed and left many fans heartbroken.