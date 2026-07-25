Salman Khan flaunts RIPPED body at 60, here’s the truth behind his cryptic message

Discover what Salman Khan's cryptic message on his new post meant here. Read ahead to know how Salman left fans stunned with his ripped body at 60 below.

Salman Khan flaunts RIPPED body at 60, here’s the truth behind his cryptic message

Bollywood’s very own Salman Khan has been making headlines recently for all the posts he has been sharing with fans over social media. In a recent post, Salman was seen flaunting his ripped body while the caption featured a cryptic post. While Salman Khan is 60 years old, his posting habits are those of a Gen Z. From photo dumps to voicing your opinions, he does it all. Salman has been known to post on social media with cryptic messages, which his fans are left to decode.

The last posts we saw Salman posting about were related to the Cockroach Janta Party-led students’ protest. Let’s dive in to see the real story behind Salman Khan’s cryptic message on his new post here.

Salman Khan’s cryptic message “Jo darr gaya voh mar gaya”

Recently, Salman Khan’s social media has become a hot topic of conversation. His new posts keep going viral, and fans love his carefree Gen-Z style of posting. The Sikandar actor posted his late-night gym session photos to social media and the internet lost it. While the photos showed off Salman’s ripped physique, what caught the attention of fans was his photo’s caption. Salman has posted his gym photos with the caption reading, “Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya..”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

This post by the Bollywood star comes days after he talked about the CJP-led students’ protest. The actor shared a long message talking about the students taking part in the CJP protest after it turned violent following the police lathi charge at the national capital. He wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

His message continued, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud."

Salman Khan's upcoming films

For all the Salman Khan fans waiting to see their favourite star back on the big screen, you will next see him in the movie Maatrubhumi. This movie will be led by Apoorva Lakhia. It is being reported that the movie is set to release later in 2026.

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