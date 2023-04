Salman Khan who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan landed in trouble. The actor enjoys fame but at a cost of his life being in danger always. Khan has received death threats in the past few months mostly after the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala. Now He has received a new death threat from a man who is reportedly from Jodhpur. This comes on the same day Salman Khan launched the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan reveals secrets of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and more costars

According to reports, the Bhaijaan received a call from a man named Roki Bhai. The caller is said to be a cow protector and hails from Jodhpur Rajasthan. He threatened Salman Khan to kill him on 30th April 2023. FIR has been registered in the new death threat against Salman Khan at Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai. As per an ANI tweet, Police Control Room yesterday received a call from a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. An investigation is underway by Mumbai Police after he threatened to kill the actor on A Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan reveals how Vijender Singh punched him for real during the shoot

Salman Khan and his family have been under threats in the last few months. Earlier, death threats were received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and then the actor purchased a bulletproof Nissan SUV. His security has also been beefed up and the actor has acquired a weapons license. Last month, a 21-year-old was arrested in connection with sending a threat mail to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor. Also Read - Salman Khan is truly Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and a true star: here's proof

The actor has received a Y security from the Mumbai Police. This was done after Lawrence Bishnoi's gang earlier send a threatening letter to the actor. Definitely, with such often death threats the environment near Salman Khan and his residence must be tense. Salman Khan’s life was at risk on the trailer launch certainly it will be a dreadful day on the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The caller has given the final date of 30th April to kill the actor.