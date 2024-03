Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most renowned and highest-paid actors in the industry. Well, his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan revealed that Salman gets paid more than his market price when working with their home production. Yes, you read that right! Arbaaz revealed that they compensate him slightly more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 18: After viral ad with Ranveer Singh, adult star Johnny Sins sets his sights on Salman Khan's show?

Recently, in a conversation with Timeout With Ankit, Arbaaz spoke about the importance of maintaining professionalism with Salman Khan on the sets. He said that they make sure Salman does not feel undervalued or taken advantage of due to their familial relationship. Arbaaz even said that they treat Salman with the same level of respect and professionalism as other actors on the set. He said that Salman is not just his brother, but also a fellow actor who deserves the same respect.

Arbaaz even spoke about the importance of meeting Salman's demands while they are shooting and that they ensure that they maintain integrity and professionalism. He even said that they ensured to pay Salman as per his current market value. He even revealed that there have been times when they have paid Salman even more than his prevailing market rate which results in increasing his price for subsequent projects. He even said that for collaborations, they try to match Salman's highest earnings from his other films. Did you know, that Dabangg Salman was paid more than his market rate that set his benchmark for his future films?

Arbaaz even said that Salman's presence brings a lot of value to their projects. He even said that this compensation is not coming from his personal funds but rather from the project's budget.