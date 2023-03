Salman Khan may have received some relief in Blackbuck Poaching case from the court, but gangster Lawrence Bishnoi does not seem to be in the mood to forgive Dabangg Khan. In the latest interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, he has spoken about Salman Khan and stated that he holds anger against the star. He stated that Salman Khan should apologise to his community or be ready to face the consequences. After the death of singer Sidhu Moosewala, reportedly, threats were also sent to Salman Khan. An anonymous letter was repotedly found saying that 'You’ll be killed like Moose Wala.' Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: RRR team reacts to Oscar win; Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn to clash in Diwali 2024 and more

In an interview with ABP News, Lawrence Bishnoi spoke about how an offer was made to his community by Salman Khan but was declined. In the interview, he said that there is pent up anger against Salman Khan and he should visit their deity's temple to tender an apology. He said that he is angry at Salman Khan since childhood. Lawrence Bishnoi was quoted saying, "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him, but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences." If his society decides to forgive Salman Khan, he will let go. Lawrence Bishnoi has been in jail for over 9 years and has many cases registered against him.

It was in 1998 that Salman Khan was accused of poaching blackbuck and chinkara while shooting for . The case went on for more than two decades.