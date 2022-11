In the wake of death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the Maharashtra government has decided to provide Y plus security to . Among the 12 armed cops of X security, the Dabangg Khan will now have commandos also in his security cover.

Earlier, the officials had said that a juvenile was taked to kill Salman, however, they couldn't conduct a recce. Later, the juvenile was asked to kill a businessman named Rana Kandowalia. He was held by the Special Cell.

A few months ago, Salman Khan's father had received a note which had mentioned that they will do something like Sidhu Moosewala, who was executed by the members of the Bishnoi gang.

Salman's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat has also received a similar letter which read, "The enemy's friend is our enemy. We will kill you and your entire family like Moosa." He then filed a complaint at Jodhpur police station alleging death threats.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will also feature Shehnaaz Gill, , Siddarth Nigam, Palak Tiwari among others. He also Tiger 3 in his schedule where he will reunite with on the big screen. He is currently hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.