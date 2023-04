Salman Khan is right now under a lot of security due to constant death threats, and amid this, the superstar is also promoting his latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, and shooting for other professional commitments. And now this video has surfaced online where you can see Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera pushing a fan away who came close to the actor for a handshake. Salman also gave a stern and angry look to the fan and looked completely okay with Shera's rude behaviour in pushing the fan away. Well, there are mixed reactions that netizens are having over this viral video. Many took a dig at the superstar and his Tiger image and are claiming that Underworld’s Lawrence Bishnoi’s fear is clearly visible on his face. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood celebs known for to have a bad temper

Watch the video of Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera pushing a fan away who came close to the actor for a handshake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Absolute India News (@absoluteindianews)

One user commented, "G**nd fat gayi uski Bishnoi se Pehle hi pareshan hai Overacting Ka Buddha". Another user said, "Why troubling the 57 years old man. Leave him with rest.If he trips down will break his bones". One more user said, "Salman Khan has attitude". Salman Khan is one of the most loved superstars and hence the fans going crazy for him is natural, but sometimes even fans have to maintain their distance and dignity. Also Read - Palak Tiwari earns praise for her ramp walk at recent fashion event; fans feel she is better than Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgn [Watch Video]

While Salman Khan’s fans came out in support of him and are saying that his fab saree is aware of the stress he is going through amid the threats and they should know how to behave, Shera was just doing his job by pushing a stranger away from his boss, who has been getting death threats. Well, being a celebrity, the stars often have to pay the price. Salman Khan was recently in Dubai and was roaming in the mall, and the fans went crazy to see a glimpse of the superstar. His latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, is right now struggling to achieve good numbers despite decent reviews for the film. While Salman Khan is now gearing up for the release of his next films, Tiger 3 with and Tiger Vs. Pathaan with . Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 5: Salman Khan starrer sees further dip in numbers; mints Rs 6.12 crore on first Tuesday [Day-wise collection]