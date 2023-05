Salman Khan in his career spanning decades has romanced a lot of heroines. The actor has worked with the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bhagyashree, Sushmita Sen to Katrina Kaif, Pooja Hegde and more. The actor commands certain respect and it is because of how he treats his loved ones. Salman Khan is considered to be Yaaron Ka Yaar. And in this throwback video from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sushmita Sen proves what a kind and gentlemanly the Tiger 3 actor is. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram to team up with Mani Ratnam for a new film after Ponniyin Selvan 2? This is what we know

Sushmita Sen reveals Salman Khan's reaction to wearing flats on sets

Years ago, Sushmita Sen appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. We all know Sushmita is quite tall and very pretty. The actress whilst on the show, shared that she feels grateful to have met an actor, Salman Khan, who has always said one thing to her right from the time they started working in Biwi No. 1. Sushmita Sen reveals Salman will always ask if she forgot to wear her shoes. Sushmita would tell him no, it was the director David Dhawan who asked her to wear flats. Salman refused asking her to carry her height and telling her that he will carry his height. He then asked her that if she feels like wearing heels, she should wear heels. Sushmita then adds to it saying that so even if a woman is tall, you can always look up to talk to her and they will always talk to them with bowed heads.

Watch the video of Sushmita Sen sharing Salman Khan's incredible reaction to her height here:

Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan's adorable bond

In 2018, Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan had a reunion when the actor celebrated his birthday at his farmhouse. They hugged and danced together much like the good old days. Sushmita penned a heartfelt note for her dear friend. The video turned their fans nostalgic. Sushmita has been backing Salman just like any other BFF would. Both Sushmita and Salman have been single for a long time. The question about their wedding of often asked. So when Sush was asked the same question, she replied saying that the question of marriage is thrown at two people who celebrate singlehood. They are not single because they did not meet anyone but by their own choice. Cool BFFs who got each others' backs, Salman and Sushmita, no?