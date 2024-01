Salman Khan has hosted a special wedding festivities at his home in Bandra for Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and the entire Khan family has reached Galaxy Apartments to celebrate the special day. Aamir Khan was seen making an appearance along with his elder son Junaid Khan at the Tiger 3 star's house and grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Kiran Rao too reached with their son Azad Rao Khan. There are many questioning why Salman Khan has hosted the wedding ceremony at his home ahead of the wedding. The reason is Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been buddies for decades now. Ira is like Salman's daughter and even he is extremely emotional about her wedding and wants her to have a happy time. Also Read - Aamir Khan visits Saira Banu’s home to celebrate New Year; veteran actress says ‘He has been with me in tough times’

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Aamir Khan is going to cry a lot at daughter Ira Khan’s wedding; reveals why Nupur Shikhare is the perfect boy for her

Watch the video of Aamir Khan making his way to Salman Khan's house as the Tiger 3 star hosts a special wedding ceremony for Ira Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aamir Khan shares a strong bond with Salman Khan and they have come a long way. An insider reveals," Salman Khan has made special arrangements for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare ahead of their wedding and we were in awe of this gesture by the superstar". Also Read - Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Haldi ceremony: Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao wear Navvari saree for the pre-wedding rituals

Trending Now

Aamir Khan is going to cry a lot at his daughter Ira Khan's bidaai

Aamir Khan in his recent interview hailed his would be son in law Nupur Shikhare and called him his son. The actor even praised him for standing his daughter during her depression time. Aamir even admitted that he is an emotional person and will cry a lot during his daughter Ira Khan's bidaai. "On that day, I am going to cry a lot. My family has already started discussing ki bhai Aamir ko sambhalna uss din (Take care of Aamir that day). I am a very emotional person. I can control neither my tears nor my laughter. As the day nears, my emotions will only intensify. I am looking forward to it, as it will be a special moment".

Watch the video of Ira Khan.