Who isn't a fan of Salman Khan? His movies have been the best and have a massive fan following. Not just netizens, but even many celebrities are his fans. Many popular actors and directors wish to collaborate with Salman Khan. However, now Salman Khan has expressed his wish to work with a female director. Yes, he recently went to see Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao's film, Laapataa Ladies. It is Kiran Rao's debut as a director for Laapataa Ladies. The film has been doing great at the box office and many have praised the team for their work. Aamir Khan is the producer of the movie.

Salman Khan praised Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

Salman Khan has also liked Laapataa Ladies and he could not stop praising Kiran Rao for making an amazing movie. He also expressed his wish to work with Kiran Rao. He took to X and wrote, "Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ?"

Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 13, 2024

Laapataa Ladies is not just a comedy entertainer but also sheds light on crucial issues concerning women in the country, making it a heartwarming watch. The script of the film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami and it captures the essence of women's struggles and triumphs in a captivating manner.

Laapataa Ladies also stars Chhaya Kadam, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and others.

The film also received a standing ovation when it was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. The movie was released in theatres on March 1 and has been loved by all.