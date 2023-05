Salman Khan is all set to turn into a business, and there are reports that the actor has invested a huge amount in building a 19-story luxurious hotel along with his family. The superstar has reportedly involved both his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan and even his sister Arpita in this business. The buzz is that the Khana are building this hotel in a prime location in Bandra, on Carter Road, and every floor is sea-facing. As per reports in TOI, the building plan has been approved by the BMC and shows it will be a 19-story hotel. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her super hot body in a boldest off shoulder crop top ever [View Pics]

The idea of building this luxurious hotel was submitted a year ago in the name of Salman Khan's mom, Salma Khan, whom he adores. She is the owner of the property. The report adds that the property will include three-level basements. The first and second floors will have cafes and restaurants, and the third floor will have a gymnasium and swimming pool. While the fourth floor will be used as a service floor, reports state that the fifth and sixth floors will be the convention centre. And from the 7th to the 19th floors, there will be hotel rooms in use for the customers. Indeed, it's a dream run, and the fans will be delighted to visit the superstar's hotel.

Salman Khan will be the first superstar in Bollywood to have his own hotel, and involving his entire family in the business only gives one more proof that he is a family man at heart.