Now this is unbelievable! 's dating rumours with Cirkus actress has been making headlines. As per reports Salman Khan has found love in her Kisika Bhai Kisika Jaan co star Pooja Hegde. A Twitter user name Umair Sandhu who is strongly connected in the industry made this revelation that megastar Salman is dating Pooja Hegde. Umair took to his Instagram and wrote," BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources."

It is also reported that Pooja Hegde has signed how more films with Salmna Khan. The Radhe Shyam actress is 24 years younger to the superstar. Salman Khan dating rumours has made headlines after a long time, while his fans are in extreme disbelief and are lashing out at the the user for spreading false rumours.

Salman Khan has been earlier linked with but the duo got separated due to reasons best known to them. While today Kat and Salman are good friends and will be seen together in their super hit franchise Tiger 3.