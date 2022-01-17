Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK seems to have called for a truce between him and over his scandalous tweets. In order to mend his ties, he has called Salman his big brother and adding that there have just been some misunderstandings between them months after the Dabangg Khan filed a defamation case against KRK. Also Read - The Rise of Mopeds in Bollywood Movies

KRK, who is often seen taking sly digs at Salman on Twitter, made an appeal to the media not to associate his every tweet with Salman. "I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them," he tweeted. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Karan Kundrra will be a father to twins, predicts Pandit Janardhan

I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 16, 2022

Last year, Salman Khan's legal team issued a statement divulging the actual reason why the actor has filed a suit against actor-turned-film critic Kamaal R Khan, who calls himself KRK. The suit was filed because Kamaal R. Khan "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits," DSK Legal, the legal team representing Salman, said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says Rakhi Sawant has spent two days in the jail; host Salman Khan says 'To tumhara host bhi jail jakar aaya hai' – watch promo

The statement had come a day after KRK tweeted alleging that Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against him because the actor is getting affected by KRK's review of his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

"I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman Khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence, I won't review his films anymore. My last video releasing today," KRK had earlier tweeted.