Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated superstars in Bollywood. Everyone adores him and his dedication to his work. He is the only Khan superstar who didn't take a sabbatical in his career despite flops or hits. Did you know that the Tiger 3 star is the richest member of his family? And among the total net worth of the entire Khandaan, Salman Khan is the shareholder of more than 50 percent of it. Yes. Salman Khan's net worth is more than 2000 crore; to be precise, his net value is 2916 crore.

Salman Khan's family net worth is a whopping amount of Rs 5000 crore

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the net worth of the Khan Khandaan is a minimum of Rs 5259 crore. This adds the earnings and savings of every Khan member in the family, and when you segregate the wealth, Salman Khan alone holds the value of 2916 crore.

Why is Salman Khan the richest Khan member?

Salman Khan owns multiple properties, and he is a part of many luxurious brands and endorsements that pay him the amount he demands due to his high market value. Apart from these, he is a shareholder in his films. While it is reportedly true that he makes the majority of the money from Bigg Boss, as the show runs entirely on his name,

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's net worth in total is around 900 crore

Arbaaz and Sohail, who are part of the Bigg Boss 17 show right now, have made huge money too. Arbaaz Khan solely holds more than Rs 500 crore, which includes his lifetime earnings, etc. Sohail Khan's net worth is 333 crore. Both the Khan brothers are far from their elder brother, Salman Khan.

Salim Khan's total worth is more than Rs. 1000 crore

Salim Khan holds the net worth of Rs. 1000 crore, and this amount will be segregated among his wives, Salma Khan and Helen, and his kids. Khan Khandaan is undoubtedly the wealthiest family in B Town.