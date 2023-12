Karan Johar is going to work with Salman Khan again after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It was a film that gave Karan his debut after much difficulty. And 25 years later, they have found a story they wish to work on together. The movie is tentatively titled The Bull. It is based on a paramilitary officer. Salman Khan for the first time in his career history will be essaying the role of a paramilitary officer. And here are some exciting details about the same.

Salman Khan and Karan Johar to have the Mahurat shot for their new movie together on THIS date

If a report in Pinkvilla is anything to go by, the new movie which has brought Karan Johar and Salman Khan together is going to have its mahurat shot on 29th December, that is, tomorrow. The auspicious pooja will be held tomorrow at Mehboob Studios. The director, Vishnuvardhan, wishes to behin the journey of the movie on an auspicious note. The director wants to end the year with a Mahurat pooja for his movie. Salman Khan and the entire crew of The Bull (tentative title) is expected to be in Bandra for the Mahurat shot tomorrow.

The shooing for The Bull starring Salman Khan is reportedly going to begin in February next year. Yes, you read that right. The builing of set will commence from mid-January. Multiple big sets will be put across the city. The makers wish to create the bygone era with utmost sincerity. Salman Khan has alloted dates in bulk to Karan Johar movie. It is said the shooting will go on from February to August.

When will the makers announce the movie and the confirm title of Salman Khan, Karan Johar movie?

Well, the reports state that Karan Johar and Salman Khan movie might be announced by January end or early February. Tomorrow, it is just a pooja taking place. The title has not been locked in either. It is said that the makers are looking for more options for the title of the movie. After they finalise the title, the makers might make an announcement.

