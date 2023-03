Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars the nation has ever produced. The actor is known for his charitable nature and loyalty. While fans know that he lives in Galaxy Apartments, not much is known about his simple lifestyle. Bollywood's top casting director, Mukesh Chhabra has revealed that the B-Town actor lives in a modest 1BHK apartment. Divulging more, he said that the house only has one sofa, a dining table, a small space for meetings, a mini gym and his bedroom. Chhabra was quoted as saying, "That is Salman Khan, the biggest star of this country." Also Read - Salman Khan receives death threats via email; security beefed up outside his residence; check complete details

Chhabra further added that he leads an extremely simple life. The superstar is not someone who is into splurging on brands or buying expensive stuff. Salman Khan apparently does not follow expensive diets. The casting director said he does not change his lifestyle to get "into characters". He said, "I have been interacting with him for 15 years now, I haven't seen him change."

He was also all praises for how Salman Khan is a loyal friend, and a pillar of support that his close ones can rely on. Mukesh Chhabra said that he is always there for everyone and takes a solid stand of support. He stated that his honesty was often misunderstood. Chhabra stated, "That's the problem, when you say something honestly people take it very differently."

Well, it is a known fact that Salman Khan has always been there for his friends. He was one of the first to reach out to Shah Rukh Khan after the actor had a tough time in 2021. He was also there for many other Bollywood actors in their bleak phase. Throughout the years, he has helped countless actors with medical treatment costs and financial resources. Salman Khan will be seen next in Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.