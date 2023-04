and 's affair made headlines and how when it was its peak. Post their split, the actress never spoke about Salman Khan and what went wrong in their relationship. It was said that Salman Khan was left devastated after the split. Now, an old video has come to the fore which has made fans of the superstar very emotional. At a function, Salman Khan asks which actress would he like to be reborn as if given a chance. He takes the name of Aishwarya Rai. Salman Khan corrects him as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While he tries to make it funny, the expression in the superstar's eyes is something different. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Pooja Hegde reveals what scares people the most about Salman Khan [Exclusive]

Take a look at video of Karan Johar and Salman Khan talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The video has made netizens emotional. They said actors are also human and feel the pain of heartbreak like everyone else. Another said his eyes are not lying about the love he has for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

SALMAN KHAN - AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN LOVE STORY

The couple reportedly fell in love during the making of 's . Fans were in love with their chemistry. The movie has one of the best performances of the duo. The emotions felt so real. Salman Khan and she dated for a while but the relationship was apparently a tumultuous one. At the 45th Filmfare Awards she came with a fractured arm, which sparked off bad rumours. She denied them at first. Later, she said that the relationship was abusive and she was often at the receiving end. The breakup left him devastated. The whole fiasco with happened soon after. The young star's career got a huge setback after that press conference held by him.

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN IN THEATRES SOON

Salman Khan fans are waiting for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is coming on Eid. The film stars , Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, , Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, Vinali Bhatnagar and .