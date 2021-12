Everyone took a sigh of relief after was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after a snake bit him. As the actor turns 56 today he was celebrating his birthday at the farmhouse with his loved ones. The superstar came out of his farmhouse and got clicked by the paparazzi and flaunted a radiant smile. The papz even said to Salman .'what a smile', he replied to them, " Same bite ke baad aisa smile bahut difficult hota hai" He clearly is the real-life hero too. The actor looked dashing at this age and no wonder even today he makes every girl go weak on the knees. While the netizens took a jibe at Salman Khan and commented on a video saying that if he has overcome 's bite then what is a snake in front of that?

Narrating the entire snake bite incident to the media on his birthday night celebration at his farmhouse, he said, " A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now". Salman was bitten last night and taken to the hospital where he was discharged after six hours of medication and observation He is back home and is well with him.

The actor was seen in a total party mood and he had invited all his near and dear ones to his celebration. One of the video of the actor is going viral where he is seen cutting his birthday cake with his niece Ayat. The superstar is a real family man. His love for his family is indeed endearing.

Happy birthday superstar. May you live a long and happy life.