Salman Khan looks intense in Battle of Galwan teaser, fans call it a complete...

Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan is inspired by Galwan Valley clash. It has been produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films. The film also features Chitrangada Singh.

Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27. As expected, his fans got the perfect birthday treat - the teaser of his much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan. For months, there has been massive excitement around this war drama And after months of wait, the viewers finally got a sneak peek. In the short teaser that was released today, Salman is seen essaying the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. He looks determined, intense as he holds a massive wooden stick to combat a huge Chinese troop. The short teaser also gives a glimpse into thee character’s courage and fearless attitude. For now, the teaser only features his character and his impeccable voice-over.

Fans have been sharing their reactions to the teaser and been quick in expressing their joy to watch their favourite star Salman Khan back with appears to be a complete blockbuster. A user posted, “Blockbuster loading.” Another wrote, “The wait is over.” A comment read, “Goosebumps.” A netizen wrote, “To ek baar phir eid bhaijaan ke sath.” Another comment read, “Ab hoga come back.” Another user mentioned, “Biggest surprise for fans.” A fan commented, “Is baar pakkaaaa Blockbuster.” Another fan commented, “Akha bollywood ik taraf salman khan ik tarf.” A fan commented, “New blockbuster is Loading! Just wait & watch.”

About Battle Of Galwan

The Battle of Galwan has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie is inspired by the real-life bravery of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The movie shows the chronicles of the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of the Indian soldiers during the high-altitude standoff. It highlights the gripping tale of courage and patriotism.

Salman Khan will be seen playing the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who is leading a story that focuses on immense courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. The teaser shows the grand scale of the movie, which has been shot in the rugged terrains of Ladakh and Leh. Fans are eager to see the actor in a more intense role, which is quite different from his previous characters. Battle of Galwan is slated to be released in theatres in Eid, 2026. Yes, like any other Salman Khan’s movies, Battle of Galwan is set to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid, which is on April 17, 2026.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan is slated to be released in theatres in 2026. The movie has been written by Shiv Aroor, Chintan Gandhi and Suresh Nair. Battle of Galwan stars Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohal, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Abhishree Sen in key roles.

