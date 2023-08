Salman Khan has remade a lot of films in Hindi. Be it from the South or from Marathi. Salman Khan remade Mulshi Pattern, a 2018 film in Hindi with Aayush Sharma, called Antim: The Final Truth. And recently, the original movie director Pravin Tarde has for the first time reacted to Antim. The cast member Upendra Limaye who has been a part of both the films, Mulshi Pattern and Antim has also reacted to the remake. And it is not in good taste. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav giving stiff competition to one another in the race to win

Pravin Tarde REACTS to Salman Khan starrer Antim

Antim came out in 2021. It is a remake of Mulshi Pattern which came out in 2018. The director of Mulshi Pattern, Pravin Tarde did not mince his words when he talked about Antim. He says he has not watched the Salman Khan movie yet and he cannot dare to watch the movie either. Pravin Tarde says that when Salman watched Mulshi Pattern, he held him and praised him for the movie. But when Salman remade the movie, he made a mess of it, the director claims. Though Mahesh Manjrekar directed the movie and he had nothing to do with it. However, he for the first time shared in front of everyone that he has not watched Antim and neither will dare to watch it. Tarde says in his heart, he has only Mulshi Pattern. He claims that from people, he has heard that Mulshi Pattern was a better movie than Antim. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev cut friendship day cake together with Jad Hadid; watch video

Mulshi Pattern, Antim actor Upendra Limaye reacts to Antim

Both Pravin Tarde and Upendra Limaye made an appearance on a Marathi Chat show called Bol Bhidu. Not just the director but also the actor, Upendra who worked in Mulshi Pattern as well as Antim agreed with the director's take. He reacted to Tarde's last statement and agreed to it saying there's no question about it (Mulshi Pattern being better than Antim). He adds, "I can tell you that the sincerity he (Tarde) showed in the film, which was from the soil (of Mulshi) was killed in the name of refining it. I feel if they had remade it as it is, it would have still appealed," says a report in an entertainment news portal. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan proves he is the swag master as he attends an event in style [View Pics]

Trending Now

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.