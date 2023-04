Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security owing to the death threats from Lawrence Bishoi. The death threats by Lawrence and his gang have been a matter of concern for Salman Khan as well as his fans. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has opened up on the same in his recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat hosted by Rajat Sharma. Salman Khan has been threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi multiple times in the past and owing to the threats, Salman has been moving about with extensive security and has also purchased bulletproof vehicles. Also Read - Salman Khan confirms Karan Johar's film offer in Aap Ki Adalat; Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor's movie with Dharma to release on Eid 2024?

Salman Khan talks about the death threats and the increased security

Salman Khan has grabbed headlines in the entertainment news for his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. The Tiger 3 star has opened up on a lot of things during his appearance on Rajat Sharma's show. The actor did agree that there is a serious threat which is why there is security. Salman states that he cannot even ride a bike by himself these days. He laments that he cannot go alone anywhere. While the threat has limited his movements, Salman also expresses how it has been affecting people out and about. The actor shares that whenever he is in traffic, there is a lot of security around and it has been causing an inconvenience for other vehicles around. Salman has been working despite the threat and has been attending awards, iftars as well.

Salman Khan says he himself is scared about having guns around him all the time

"They also give me a look. And my poor fans," he said on Aap Ki Adalat. The actor says that he is doing whatever he has been told. He also mentioned a dialogue from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan talking about they have to be lucky 100 times while he has to be lucky once. He says that he has got to be careful. Salman says that he is going everywhere will full security and while he knows that whatever is going to happen will happen and that there is God, he still cannot roam around freely. "Now there are so many Shera's around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days," the actor shared with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat.

Watch the video of Salman Khan talking about threats and security here:

The actor also confirmed that he has been offered a film by . He also talked about the success of Pathaan belongs to and .