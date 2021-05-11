Salman Khan opens up on kissing Disha Patani with duct tape in Radhe and his no kissing on-screen policy

is known for his no kissing on-screen policy but fans were shocked to see the Dabangg Khan locking lips with in the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, some fans pointed out that it was some kind of camera trick after increasing the brightness level. A few social media users took a screenshot of the silhouette kissing scene between Salman and Disha saying that something was fishy. Also Read - Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera REVEALS how he met the megastar for the first time

In a behind-the-scenes video, Salman had confirmed that he kissed Disha with a duct tape. And now, he has also opened up about how he will get creative while kissing his heroine the next time. “Lekin iss picture mein ek kiss zaroor hai. Disha ke saath nahi hai. Tape par hai kiss. Tape par (There is a kiss in this movie. It is not with Disha but with a tape),” he said. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani: 15 Bollywood actresses who played mothers at a very young age – view pics

When Salman was asked about breaking his no kissing policy, he told Zoom TV, "No, no...maybe next time you will see a mota parda (thick curtain) in between me and the heroine but I am not breaking the no-kissing policy on-screen.” Also Read - Jackie Shroff REVEALS how Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating his son Tiger Shroff, addressed him on Radhe sets

Talking about his 27-year age difference with Disha, Salman had said in the BTS video, "Kamaal ka kaam kiya unhone. Badi khoobsurat lag rahi hain. Hum-umar lage hai hum dono. Nahi, woh meri umar ki nahi, main unki umar ka laga hoon (She has done wonderful work in the film. She has looked very beautiful. We appear to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers).”

Radhe is scheduled to drop digitally for pay-per-view watch on Eid.