Salman Khan ousted Anurag Kashyap as Tere Naam director after he asked the superstar to do THIS! Shocking

We often learn about superstars' and celebrities' tantrums while working on films and more. And now this news has come under the light that Anurag Kashyap was thrown out of Salman Khan's film Tere Naam after he demanded him to grow chest hair for his role Radhe. The filmmakers are known to give suggestions to their actors and they even imbibe. However, Anurag was not very lucky with Salman Khan and so the producers decided to kick him out of the film. Anurag reportedly in interaction with NBT said that there was a lot of change in the film as per producers and so he was assigned to direct the film. And while he was all set to be the director of Tere Naam, he felt that Salman won't fit for the role because the character of the film was a resident of the area of Mathura, Agra.

He added that despite him not being convinced of Salman Khan being the hero of the film asked him to grow some chest hair to make the character look the real UP waala as UP boys don't have shaved chests.

Anurag even recalled how Salman Khan reacted to this demand. He said, " When I told this to Salman, he was only staring at me and he didn't say a word. The next day I got a call from the producer of the film and called for a meeting. As soon as I reached to meet, the producer threw the glass at me and started abusing saying, 'Tu Salman ko Baal game key liye bolega'". And this is how he was kicked out of the film and was taken into consideration as a director. Tere Naam turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters.

It is also reported that not Salman Khan but Sanjay Kapoor was the first choice to e the lead in Tere Naam however that didn't happen and eventually the film went out as one of his career's best films. Till date, Salman Khan is loved for his Radhe character.