Salman Khan pens a HEARTFELT birthday note for his 'Hero' Sylvester Stallone by sharing a THROWBACK picture

has been a huge fan of Hollywood action star for a long time now. The Dabangg Khan has often shared his admiration for Stallone, be it for his performances or his fitness level. And now, Salman has penned a heartfelt birthday note for his 'Hero' Sylvester Stallone who turned 75 on Tuesday.

Sharing a throwback picture of Sylvester Stallone who is seen totally ripped in a grey shirt with sleeves rolled up and matching sunglasses holding an intense look on his face, Salman wrote, "Wishing u a v happy bday @officialslystallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u. Keep punching."

In the past, Salman and Sylvester have mesmerised their fans with their entertaining banter on social media. They even helped each other to promote their respective upcoming films and left everyone in awe of their bond of friendship.

In 2015, Salman had taken to Twitter to wish Sylvester on his birthday and called him his hero. He had also suggested his fans to follow the Rambo star if they were looking to follow someone from outside of Bollywood. "Agar kisi ko follow karna hai? Bahar ka... inko follow karo @TheSlyStallone Aapke Hero ka hero, Sylvester Stallone," he had tweeted.

Salman had further added that he still likes to workout with Eye Of The Tiger playing in the background. "I still workout to eye of the tiger. We all ve seen Rocky n Rambo.. must follow. Isse beheter body, director, writer, insaan koi nahi hai. I've always followed him in life but my fault not on socialmedia," he had written.

And Sylvester had responded to Salman with equal enthusiam and suggested that they should do an action film together. "Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together (sic)!" he had tweeted. Later, he had also promoted Race 3 by sharing a still of Salman on his Instagram.

On the work front, Salman has started working on his upcoming films such as Pathan, Tiger 3, , Master Hindi remake, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Antim: The Final Truth.