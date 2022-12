Salman Khan is friends with a lot of people in the industry and one of them is Akshay Kumar. And the bromance just got on social media as the Tiger 3 actor penned an emotional note for Akki after seeing an emotional clip of the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have starred in a lot of films together and also made cameo/special appearances in each others' movies and they share a very loving bond. Seeing Salman's note, Akshay was touched and thanked him. Their sweet conversation is going viral. Also Read - Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan opens up on why he used to be afraid of signing big films [Exclusive Interview]

Salman Khan shares Akshay Kumar's emotional video

Late last night, Salman Khan came across a video clip of Akshay Kumar. The clip features Akshay getting teary eyed listening to his sister, Alka's voice message for him. The OMG 2 actor's sister thanks and praises Akshay for being a strong support system for the family and looking after everyone after their father passed away. Akshay is seen getting emotional and crying is hearts out. The clip seems like an old one when the actor was promoting Raksha Bandhan.

Check the video that Salman shared about Akshay here:

Talking about the message Salman Khan, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor felt that he should share the clip with everyone. He wished Akshay all the luck and prayed for his family as well. Check out the story here:

Akshay Kumar thanks Salman for his kind words

Salman Khan's gesture instantly went viral online. It has been trending in Entertainment News all over. Akshay Kumar reshared the story and thanked Salman for his kind words. He was really touched by Salman's message and got his back too. Check out Akki's story here:



On the work front, Salman Khan Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 coming up for release. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, has his Marathi movie debut in which he plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, OMG 2, Capsule Gill and more.