It is a known fact that Salman Khan dotes on his family. He has shared a picture with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, which is too cute. We can see a smiling Alizeh in the arms of her mamu. She is eldest child of Alvira and Atul Agnihotri. We have seen Alizeh Agnihotri in some Bollywood functions. Whether Indian ethnic or western ensembles, she looks like a diva. There were many reports on how Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to step into the world of films. We wonder if an announcement will follow soon for the young lady.

Take a look at Salman Khan's post for Alizeh Agnihotri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan's cutest posts are with the baccha gang of the khandaan whether it is Ayat, Ahil or Alizeh. The young lady has grown up to be quite stunning. She was also there at the wedding reception of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. The debutante has done her first film with Soumendra Padhi who is the creator of Jamtara and the National-Award winning film Budhia Singh: Born To Run. Her father Atul Agnihotri said that she has seen the ups and downs of the film business, and is mentally prepared. It seems she was considered for Avinash Barjatya's Dono but things did not work out.

Celebs shower love on Alizeh Agnihotri

Celebs shower love on Alizeh Agnihotri

Fans of Salman Khan and celebs like Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Falaq Naaz and others sent love to the duo. Other fans began asking him for updates on Tiger 3. Salman Khan will be back on November 10 with the Maneesh Sharma movie. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi also play important role. Fans will be super thrilled to see the duo of Pathaan and Tiger back again as the former does a super jailbreak cameo.