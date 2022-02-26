and were seen together in and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While in Bharat audience liked their jodi, the two had failed to impress the audiences with their chemistry in Radhe. Salman, Disha, , , Saiee Manjrekar, and recently had Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded show at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Salman performed with Disha on a song from Radhe, and the video of the same has gone viral on social media. Check out the video below… Also Read - Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 5 Bollywood actors who lost their calm and slapped each other

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☞ s⃠ᴬᴸᴸᵁh⃠ᴼᴸᴵᶜ_ᴶa⃠ᴺᵛᴵ ☜ (@salluholic_janvi_)

While everyone is loving Disha’s dance moves, netizens are not happy with her and Salman’s chemistry. People on social media are trolling Salman and they are saying that he is looking like Disha’s father. A netizen commented, “Salman bhai baap lag raha hai Disha ka. Disha Patani looks like some tanned Italian model.” One more Instagram user commented, “Papa beti.” Another netizen wrote, “Both look Weired.” Also Read - Did Abhijeet Bichukale slam Karan Kundrra for being jobless and offer him Rs. 150 for an ad? Here's the FACTS

Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana Ranaut, Tehseen Poonawalla opens up on doing Lock Upp and more

The age gap between the superstars and their heroines has been a topic of discussion for the past few years. Male actors, who are in their 50s, are romancing actresses who are in their 20s. Meanwhile, actresses in the 50s are just offered supporting roles or mothers’ roles.

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Supporting Actor (Male/Female) below:



Talking about Salman’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Tiger 3 which also stars in the lead role. The actor last year on his birthday had revealed that the directorial might hit the big screens in December 2022. However, there have been reports that because of ’s Pathan, Tiger 3 might get postponed. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up which stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Meanwhile, Disha will be seen in movies like Ek Villain Returns and Yodha.