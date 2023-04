Salman Khan is winning hearts with his latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and today on the occasion of Eid, the superstar came out on his balcony and happily waved at these fans who were eagerly waiting to have his glimpse outside his residence in Mumbai. The superstar left many surprised that despite all the threats, he came out on his balcony and waved at fans, as many expected this year he might not come. But the Tiger star came out and proved he indeed respects and loves his fans immensely. And now this family picture of Salman Khan is grabbing all the eyes as the superstar is posing with his first love, his mom Salma Khan, and the fans are in awe of this mother-daughter duo. The Tiger 3 star looks up to his mom and never tries to disregard her even at this age, and that's the very special and rare blessing he has on him at this age. Also Read - Salman Khan Eid 2023: Bhaijaan waves at enthusiastic fans on Eid as they gather outside galaxy [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma)

Salman Khan is a family man in real life, and now everyone has even stopped asking him about his marriage, as even his fans have learned that he will never end up marrying anyone. In fact, on his last appearance on 's show with his brothers and , he joked about what happened with both his brothers marriages, and his belief in not getting married has only grown stronger. Salman Khan's latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is also a family film, and this again proves his love for his family.

Talking about his latest release, KBKJ, it has been receiving a mixed response, with his fans are calling it a visual treat and the perfect family entertainer. The film also mark Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut.