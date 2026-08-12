Salman Khan praises film 7 Dogs, calls it ‘A big-screen film in every sense’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan praises his upcoming international action thriller 7 Dogs, calling it a true big-screen spectacle in every sense. Read ahead to discover what the actor said about the movie's grand scale, cross-cultural collaboration, and star-studded cast.

Salman Khan praises film 7 Dogs, calls it ‘A big-screen film in every sense’

Actor Salman Khan is all set to return to the big screens with his new movie, 7 Dogs. 7 Dogs is an international action movie that brings together talent from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood, and the Middle East for one of the most ambitious cross-cultural collaborations in recent cinema history.

Fans are really excited to see 7 Dogs. This movie is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo behind Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Along with Salman Khan, you will also get to see actor Sanjay Dutt in this film. Let’s dive in to see what Salman Khan has spoken out about the film here.

Salman Khan on upcoming film 7 Dogs

The Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt starrer, 7 Dogs, is unlike any Bollywood film you have ever seen. This movie is an international project that features talent from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood, and the Middle East. In a recent interview with Variety India, Salman talked about the film, saying, "7 Dogs is a big-screen film in every sense. The scale, the action, the world they've created, it's all very grand. Turki (Turki Alalshikh, co-writer) and the team have backed it on a huge scale, and Adil and Bilall (Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, directors) have brought their experience of making international action films into it."

The actor went on to talk about how, with 7 Dogs, he is excited about witnessing the growing ambition of Arab cinema. Salman wants to see how Arab cinema connects with viewers across the world while retaining their own distinct identity. He said, “What I also found exciting was seeing the ambition and energy of Arab cinema today, and how it is opening itself up to a global audience without losing its own identity. I really enjoyed being part of a project that brings together different cultures and film industries."

Salman truly believes that 7 Dogs is going to appeal to Indian audiences because of its theatrical scale and entertainment value. He added, "It's fresh, it's entertaining, and it's the kind of film you want to experience in a theatre. It has a truly international feel, and I'm happy to have been a part of it."

About 7 Dogs

Director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s new movie, 7 Dogs, has become the film that everyone is talking about. It is a high-octane international action thriller set to release in Indian theatres on August 21, 2026.

This movie will be headlined by Egyptian superstars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz, alongside special appearances from Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Monica Bellucci. The plot follows Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi, who must reluctantly team up with captured crime operative Ghali Abu Dawood to bring down ‘7 Dogs’, a ruthless syndicate trafficking a dangerous new drug called ‘Pink Lady’ from the inside.

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