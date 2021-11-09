The megastar of Bollywood, is known for his large heartedness in the industry. While he is often considered as an amazing friend in the fraternity, his latest gesture proves he is also an amazing costar. As per our sources, and Salman Khan were supposed to shoot their part as Pathan and Tiger in the crossover spy universe venture but since has just came out of the jail after getting bail in drug case, Shah Rukh Khan wants to spend some time with his son and hence he requested a break in this month. So, as a friend Salman Khan adjusted his schedule for SRK and postponed to December. Also Read - Aryan Khan becomes 'quieter' after coming out of jail; Shah Rukh Khan's son has no interest in going out or meeting friends - read deets

On the other hand, the makers of Salman and 's Tiger 3 were planning to start their next schedule in December but since the actress is getting married to at that time, Salman Khan has rescheduled this shoot in January. Since there is nothing on the shooting front for Salman in November, he will be completely busy with the promotions of Antim: The Final Truth, which is set to hit the screens on November 26. Directed by , the film is the remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern and also features in a lead role. The film will lock horns with 's SMJ 2 at the box office. Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by the Mumbai Police after CCTV footage shows she met KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza

While we hope that both the films will do exceedingly well at the ticket windows, a trade expert said that clashing of Antim and SMJ 2 is not a good sign at the box office as he asserted, "Two movies coming together on the same day is not a problem as long as they don't eat into each other's business by catering to the same audience. So, had Satyameva Jayate 2 been releasing with a 2, I wouldn't mind it because these two films would complement each other. Both cater to very different kinds of audience and cinema halls would be able to offer something for every kind of a movie-goer. But something like Antim coming with Satyameva Jayate 2, I don't think is the greatest idea because both would eat into each other's business and compete for the same exact audience." Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Chunky Pandey’s brother Chikki summoned by Mumbai Police after alleged extortion levelled by the NCB