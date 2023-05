Salman Khan has been on a promotional spree for his latest outing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor is the most eligible bachelor in the B’town. He was linked with a lot of relationships but none of them worked and he has been left single without marriage at the age of 57. His recent movie seems to be inspired from his real life as his character Bhaijaan is single while his brothers are waiting for him to get married but that is not the case in real life. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan got married and are divorced now. Also Read - Katrina Kaif is keeping a low profile after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal due to THIS reason?

The actor, who is known for his wit and sarcasm, recently took a jibe at his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Recently, the actor appeared on to promote his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The host Kapil Sharma questioned if his brothers advised him to get married after watching Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. To this, he gave a witty response that left the audience and fans in splits.

Salman Khan on his brothers marriage

Salman Khan on his brothers marriage

In a fun way, Salman Khan said they don't listen to me but no they do. With his statement Salman Khan indirectly hinted at and Sohail Khan's failed marriage. Salman Khan seems to be happy being single and not getting into married life. Convincingly he has seen failed marriages in his home right from his father and his brothers. In 1998, Arbaaz Khan married Malaika Arora in a Christian style. However, their marriage didn't go well and after 19 years they got separated in 2017. They also have a son named Arhaan Khan. tied the knot with Seema Sachdev in the year 1998. They have sons Nirvaan and Yohan. But after 24 years the couple decided to part ways and got divorced in 2022.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 with and . The spy thriller actioner is expected to release later in 2023. He also has Tiger Vs Pathaan with in the pipeline. The movie will see two Khan of Bollywood and two prominent characters of Yash Raj Films spy universe in a face-off.