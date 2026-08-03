'50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom': Salman Khan recalls his time in jail on Alliance

Explore what actor Salman Khan said about the time he spent in jail on a recent episode of Alliance here. Read ahead to know how difficult this actor's jail time was below.

Salman Khan recalls his time in jail on Alliance

The reality show Alliance has gotten a lot of buzz ever since actor Salman Khan was spotted on its set. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on the show. After much anticipation, on today’s episode of the reality show, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally made his special appearance at the Alliance headquarters. Salman’s surprise guest appearance took place towards the end of this episode.

This surprise appearance comes after his brother Sohail Khan, a fellow Alliance contestant, has been going through a tough time ever since his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh was evicted. In his appearance in the episode, the Sikandar actor opened up about the time he spent in jail a year ago. Let’s dive in to find out about Salman Khan recalling the time he spent in jail on Alliance below.

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Salman Khan recalls his jail time on Alliance

Ever since Salman Khan was spotted on the sets of Alliance, fans have been waiting to see him on the reality show. There have also been viral clips of the actor interacting with brother Sohail and the other contestants going viral over social media. The superstar finally appeared on today’s episode of Alliance.

Salman’s main purpose in giving a cameo on this reality show was to meet his younger brother, Sohail Khan. As he entered the show, he met with other contestants of the show and interacted with them. Salman even called out Bali for age-shaming other contestants. He even told Mini Mathur, “Now I understand why Kabir is so scared of you.”

In the promo of Alliance’s recent episode, we get to see Salman Khan opening up about the time he spent in jail. The actor said, “Years ago when I went to jail, we had bars in front of us. It was such a small area; 50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom. It was an Indian-style commode; there would be lizards in there sometimes. It used to be filled to the brink.”

Salman Khan has been in jail four times till now. The actor served jail time in the black buck and chinkara poaching case. In 1998, the actor was in custody for 3 days; in 2006, he was in jail for six days; in 2007, he served a sentence for six days, and in 2018 he was in custody for two days.

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We will get to see more of Salma Khan on Alliance for sure. The upcoming episode showed another promo on Sunday of Salman Khan taking a playful dig at Riteish Deshmukh. The actor said Deshmukh’s job was in danger. Ever since the clip of Salman saying this was released, fans have gone into a frenzy and are now wondering what went wrong between the Bigg Boss Hindi and Bigg Boss Marathi hosts.

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