Salman Khan is gearing up for his next, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is just a couple of days away from its release. The actor has been promoting his film out and about the city. Salman Khan has been travelling in a bulletproof car. He also reportedly bought another bulletproof vehicle just a couple of weeks ago. It is because of all the threats that the superstar has been receiving from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang. And as per the latest media reports, Salman has received another threat. This time even Rakhi Sawant has been issued a warning. Yes, you read that right.

Salman Khan gets another threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Salman Khan is a popular star in the country. And it is a known fact that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has been getting a lot of death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members. As per the latest report in News18.com, the actor has got another threat in email. A couple of days ago, Salman received a threat wherein a person named Rocky Bhai called him from Jodhpur, Rajasthan and threatened to kill him on the 30th of April. It was later learned that the call was made by a 16-year-old from Shahpur, Rajasthan. The teenager has been taken into custody, states the report which is now going viral in entertainment news.

Rakhi Sawant gets a warning from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

A couple of days ago, Rakhi Sawant during a media interaction, apologised to the Bishnoi community people. She was seen apologising to them while doing situps. Rakhi Sawant who is the known face of Bigg Boss said that Salman is a kind-hearted man and he always helps the poor. She called him a legend while asking everyone to pray for the Tiger 3 actor's safety. Furthermore, Rakhi was heard saying that the ones who are against Salman Khan should lose their eyes and may their memories become weak. And now, a month later, News18.com reports that Rakhi has also received a threat via email warning her to stay about the matter or suffer consequences.

Salman Khan has been threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi. The latter wants to kill Salman because the actor allegedly killed a blackbuck. The animal blackbuck is considered to be the reincarnation of Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji by the Bishnoi community.