It was recently that a video interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi talking about Salman Khan had gone viral. It was an interview in which he stated that Salman Khan should apologise to his community, otherwise be ready to face the consequences. Lawrence Bishnoi stated that he was angry at Salman Khan because of the blackbuck poaching case. Now, as per a recent report, Salman Khan has received some threats via email. As per a tweet made by news agency ANI, security has been beefed up outside Salman Khan's residence.

The tweet states that Bandra Police has registered a case under sections 506(2), 120(b) and 34 of IPC. received threats via email and earlier Mumbai Police booked Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit in this case.

Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan's house after he received threats by email, Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg… https://t.co/XujH67eTbC — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

As reported by India TV, Salman Khan's manager Prashant Gunjalkar filed a complaint after a threatening mail was received on actor's email id. Further details in this case are yet to be revealed. Lawrence Bishnoi in his interview demanded that Salman Khan should apologise to his community by visiting their diety's temple in village. It was in an interview with ABP News that Lawrence Bishnoi said the same. It was in 1998 that Salman Khan's name got embroiled in Blackbuck Poaching case.

In the past, Salman Khan has received threatening messages. Back in June 2022, a note was allegedly found on a bench in Mumbai’s Bandstand Promenade where Salman Khan's father usually sits post his walk. The note reportedly said: "Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)." Salman Khan was then provided with extra security and an investigation was launched. Salman was also issued fireaarm license for self protection, as per reports.