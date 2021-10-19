The Dabangg Khan of Bollywood definitely lives a very lavish life. He has all the luxury that one can dream of. From own Galaxy Apartments, farmhouse in Panvel to many more properties - he truly lives a life of a star. And well, here's another starry story about him. As per the reports, has rented a massive duplex in Bandra. This duplex is supposed to be a writer's pad working for Salman Khan productions, as reported by Etimes. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan: Workout regimes and secrets of top Bollywood stars to give you the perfect kick

As per the reports, Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited has renewed the lease agreement of this duplex that falls on 18th and 19th floor of a Bandra's Maqba Heights. The posh property is said to be owned by Baba Siddique. And do you know how much Salman Khan is paying monthly for this? The actor is said to pay Rs 8.25 lakh a month for this duplex. As reported by Money Control, the property sprawls over 2,265 sq ft carpet and has two terraces. It also comes with 10 car parking.

On the work front, Salman Khan is now looking forward to the release of Antim: The Final Truth along with brother-in-law . The film helmed by is set to release on November 26. He also has Tiger 3 in his kitty. He will once again be sharing the screen space with in this one. Apart from these two biggies, Salman Khan had Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and in the pipeline. It is also reported that Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in 's film Pathan.

Salman Khan sure seems to have a busy year ahead!