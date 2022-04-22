Salman Khan replaces Arshad Warsi from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Latter reacts to reports [EXCLUSIVE]

There have been lots of reports that after old friends Salman Khan and had a fallout and he walked out of being the producer of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And took over being the producer of the name film and has reportedly replaced and in Zaheer Iqbal and . Amid these reports we got in touch with Arshad Warsi to know the truth behind him being replaced, to which he told Bollywoodlife, " Your information is wrong, I was never asked to do Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the first place.." We informed Arshad that it was our report but there are tons of reports online of the news of him being replaced. He later thanked us for connecting. Also Read - KGF 2: Yash starrer SMASHES Baahubali 2 box office records in Hindi and key overseas markets – view full list of milestones

Bollywood Hungama reported that the actors were replaced by Salman Khan in the film, " Salman Khan has got Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal onboard Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to replace Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi. The Farhad Samji film now features Salman Khan with Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal as his brothers. While plays Salman's love interest, South Superstar, Venkatesh has come on board to play a key parallel lead. Previously, Aayush had stepped out of the film, as the role was not as big as Antim. But then, he again showed eagerness to be a part of it. Now it is official that after all the yes and no, he will indeed feature alongside Salman in the film".

We wonder if these reports are true, Arshad Warsi has refuted the news of him being replaced. Talking about Salman Khan, the actor will be seen next in Tiger 3 along with and he has even almost completed the schedule of the film. In this Salman and Katrina will be showcasing their nervous been fire action avatars.