Salman Khan REPLACES Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi with Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report

After Salman Khan took over Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as a producer, he has reportedly replaced Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi with Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in the film.