A few weeks ago, it was reported that old friends and had a fallout over their upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Due to the drastic turn of events, Sajid reportedly decided to step down as a producer and let Salman take control over the project. If the latest reports are to be believed, Salman has now replaced and with and Zaheer Iqbal in the film.

"Salman Khan has got Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal on board Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to replace Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi. The Farhad Samji film now features Salman Khan with Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal as his brothers. While plays Salman's love interest, South Superstar, Venkatesh has come on board to play a key parallel lead. Previously, Aayush had stepped out of the film, as the role was not as big as Antim. But then, he again showed eagerness to be a part of it. Now it is official that after all the yes and no, he will indeed feature alongside Salman in the film," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier reports had suggested that Sajid became skeptical about producing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after the failure of Baaghi 3, Tadap and the recent one Bachchhan Paandey. He apparently wanted to rethink on the film's budget, its script along with the entire setup of the film including the casting of key characters. However, Salman believed in the script. He was of the opinion that there was no connection between this film and Sajid's recent failed projects.

But Salman and Sajid couldn't be on the same page on the creative front. Salman apparently felt that Sajid wasn't putting enough faith in the project and his stardom whereas Sajid felt Salman was taking things too lightly. Eventually, Sajid decided to step down and Salman has now acquired the script from him.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will see Salman and Pooja Hegde sharing space for the first time, is expected to go on the floors in May from start to finish and release on December 30.