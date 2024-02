Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a lot of notions about him in the media. While some say he is arrogant and rude, a majority of the audience believes that he has a heart of gold and is the most genuine person in the industry. However, there's one thing about him for which everyone is on the same page, and that is how the Tiger actor is very protective of his family. Salman shares a close bond with his parents and brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. He even today prefers living with his family in a joint setup. While sharing an interesting anecdote about his family, Salman once revealed how Sohail's late-night calls used to scare the hell out of him. Also Read - This actor didn’t have clothes to wear and today is the owner of a clothing brand

Salman Khan reveals how Sohail Khan's late-night call scared the hell out of him

Back when Salman Khan used to host the game show Dus Ka Dum, the actor revealed how his brother Sohail Khan often used to call him late at night, around 2-2:30 am. Salman used to panic whenever he saw Sohail's phone call. He recalls that he used to hurriedly pick up those calls and ask Sohail if he was okay or if anyone from the family was in danger. Salman said he used to get worried about his parents during those calls and asked Sohail if his mom and dad were okay. Sohail then reveals that everything is okay and he has called him only to inform him that he loves him. Salman revealed that while he use to feel good with his younger brother's gesture, he used to tell Sohail that he can convey this to him while he is at home with him.

The above thing truly depicts how Salman and Sohail share an adorable bond as brothers. During one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, Salim Khan revealed that Salman was the one who used to get lots of scolding in childhood, and Arbaaz was the one who used to be famous amongst the girls. Salman even revealed that during childhood, he and Arbaaz have hit Sohail with stones while playing. However, they ran when they saw Sohail bleeding instead of helping him.

On the work front, Salman Khan hasn't officially revealed information about his upcoming project.