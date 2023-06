Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the leading actress in Bollywood. She has extended her family legacy by joining the film business and becoming an actor. While she was young her sister Karishma Kapoor was already a star. Back in the time, Bebo was also a typical fan kid of the 90s who used to keep posters of her favourite actor. She was a big fan of Salman Khan but she replaced his poster with another actor in a short span. Read on to know more about the funny anecdote and which actor took the place of Bhaijaan. Also Read - International Iconic Awards 2023: Sumbul Touqeer, Shivangi Joshi glam up in gowns; Chhoti Anu dolls up in black dress [VIEW PICS]

is a heartthrob since his debut movie and enjoys a massive fan following. He has got superstar status since his initial days. was quite young when Salman was already a star. She had a huge poster of her Bodyguard co-star in her bathroom when she was a kid. However, within 2-3 months her celebrity crush changed and she replaced Khan's poster with another actor. Salman Khan tagged the actress as gaddar when he shared an anecdote on his reality show. One of the episodes of Dus Ka Dam was graced by the Kapoor sisters and Salman Khan shared the incident.

Salman Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced his poster

Salman Khan started with "main inki gaddari ka ek kissa sunata hu…" The actor shared after Maine Pyaar Kiya released he was shooting with Karishma Kapoor for Nischay which turned out to be a super flop. While shooting the movie Karishma told him that her younger sister Bebo has his huge poster in her bathroom. Salman Khan got happy knowing that but 2-3 months later his poster got replaced. Then Ashiqui was released and Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced Salman Khan's poster with who headlined the musical romance drama.

He said, “Mera poster utara nahi gaya, fada gaya aur Rahul Roy ka poster lagaya gaya. Aur ye (Karishma Kapoor) aake mujhe bata bhi deti hai ki Salman now your poster is not there. It’s Rahul Roy’s poster.” To this Kareena Kapoor Khan replied that at least she is honest. The video was recently shared by Salman Khan’s fan account. It is going viral on the internet.

Watch Salman Khan sharing an anecdote of Kareena Kapoor Khan replacing his poster from her bathroom

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan later worked together in several movies. Both shared screen for the first time in the 2005 film Kyon Ki… Later they collaborated for Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna, Bodyguard, and . The pair is said to feature again in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.