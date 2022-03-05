Salman Khan REVEALS 'shaadi hogayi' amidst viral wedding picture with Sonakshi Sinha [WATCH]

's wedding has been a topic of national debate for ages. He is the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood. But his fans cannot stop wondering when the Dabangg Khan will settle in matrimony. Once again his wedding plans came into limelight as a picture of him getting married to went viral. Of course, it was a fake one. Well, it looks like Salman Khan has picked up this opportunity to tease his fans a little. In a new video that he has uploaded on his social media pages, he has revealed whether he is married or not. And you will be surprised to know the answer. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha REACTS to the viral wedding picture with Salman Khan; writes, 'Are you so dumb...'

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Salaar premise, 83 OTT release date, Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release postponed and more

In the video shared, we have a young Salman Khan from his Hum Aapke Hain Koun days asking the now Dabangg Khan 'Shaadi Hogayi?'. To this, he replies, 'hogayi'. WHAT! Well, before you set your horses running, it is an advertisement featuring Salman Khan. It is in continuation and we will only get to know after two days what is this all about. Check out Salman's video below: Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Bollywood celebs and their CRAZIEST fans [VIEW PICS]

Hui ya na hui…jaanne ke liye parson dekho!!! #ad pic.twitter.com/25WBuooFyY — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha has also reacted to the morphed wedding picture with Salman Khan that has gone viral. On one of the posts, the actress reacted saying, "Are you so dumb that you cant tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?????"

On the work front, Salman Khan next has Tiger 3. He recently revealed the release date of the film. The much talked-about film will release on the auspicious day of Eid next year. It was after announced his Pathaan that Salman Khan revealed the release date of Tiger 3.