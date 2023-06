Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan is all set to begin the show, and this is his first on OTT, but he is a veteran when we talk about Bigg Boss. The fans are super excited to see what Salman Khan will do as a host this season, as it’s on OTT and the content here is going to be bold and unfiltered. Will the superstar too go all out with his anger and language that he tries to keep in control during his Bigg Boss TV show hosting? While speaking about Salman Khan being this angry young man who is always in a bad mood. The actor refrains from being the one and claims that this image has been created by his people from the team. Also Read - Esha Deol to skip Karan Deol’s wedding despite getting invitation from Sunny Deol? [Exclusive]

Watch the video of Salman Khan talking about his angry image and reveals it that it is created by THIS person from his team.

Salman Khan on 's show that is produced by him once revealed that his team member has created his aura of him being angry and sadu all the time and he is not anything like this. Well, we have met the superstar personally, and we hundred percent agree to his claims that in real life he is a darling and a thorough gentleman. Coming back to this old video that has been going viral, one can be assured that the superstar does not lose his calm, gets angry, or is upset without any reason, and he is not always sad but in jovial moods too.

Salman Khan is called the kindest-hearted superstar in the industry, and there is not a single person who has spoken badly about the actor who has personally worked with him or, rather, shared screen space with him. On the professional front, he is awaiting the release of Tiger 3 along with and will soon kick start the shooting of his next with , which is a crossover between Tiger and Pathaan.