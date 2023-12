Salman Khan turns 58 today. Be it the fans, media or fellow actors everyone is wishing the Tiger of Bollywood in their own way. Salman is known to have a heart of gold. Many actors in past have stated that he has helped a lot of people to revive or launch their career. Industry people often say about Salman that behind this macho image, there's a pure hearted person who can go to any extent to make sure his loved ones are find. As Salman turns 58, we shed light on an old interview of him where he mentioned about who all are his best friends from the film industry. He took Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's name which is very obvious as well know the trio shares a great bond. However, the third name revealed by Salman will leave you surprised.

Salman Khan reveals his only female best friend from the film industry

It so happened that Salman Khan who is known to be extremely supportive of his siblings was present at the trailer launch of Freaky Ali. Freaky Ali was a 2016 film which was written and directed by Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan. Salman accompanied Sohail to the trailer launch event and the media as usual was interested more in Salman's life than the film. Also Read - When Salman Khan confessed to Bobby Deol about his favourite actress and it only shows his loyalty towards Katrina Kaif [Watch]

In the event, Salman Khan was asked who his best friends are. Top which he replied that all his best friends belong to film industry. He mentioned that Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are his best friends from the industry. The actor then further questioned media that if they are waiting for him to take an actress's name. However, Salman Khan eventually said that he considers Katrina Kaif as a good friend. The answer certainly raised a lot of eyebrows back then. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande’s mom faces criticism for covering Vicky Jain’s toxic behaviour; fans say ‘Shaadi bachaane ki koshish mat karo’

Till today both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shares a cordial bond. Although Katrina is now married to Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, the actress still visits Salman Khan's family for important occasions like birthday parties and festivities celebrations. The duo also worked together in 2023 film, Tiger 3 which was a box office success.