rose to fame with her role in her 1994 hit film opposite and after making her Bollywood debut opposite in their 1991 film . But during the shooting, Raveena revealed that she and Salman constantly fought on the sets so much so that Salman vowed never to work with her in the future.

"We were like two kids in a class who just wanted to fight over everything. I was 16 and a half and Salman must have been 23. We were both brats. Salman and I are of the same nature-wise, we were almost brought up in the same house as Salim's uncle and my dad used to work together. It was like we were continuing our fights from home. We fought throughout the film and Salman said 'I'm not going to work with her', Raveena, who recently celebrated her 47th birthday, told Pinkvilla.

Patthar Ke Phool saw Raveena playing a daughter of a gangster who falls in love with Salman who plays a police officer. The film was directed by Anant Balani, produced by GP Sippy and written by . Raveena also bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film.

Raveena will be next seen in director Prashanth Neel's upcoming action film KGF 2 starring Kannada superstar Rocking star Yash in the lead. She will play the role of a politician named Ramika Sen. will also be seen as an antagonist Adheera in the film, which is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF Chapter 1. It will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.