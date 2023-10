Govinda is one of the most adored 90s stars of Bollywood. But the actor had to face a downfall in the industry. Govinda was one of the top stars in the country but today, the actor has not much work in his kitty. His statements about camps in Bollywood ruining and Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan his career left everyone in shock. Indian film producer Pahlaj Nihalani claims the statement has badly impacted the once-popular star.

Pahlaj Nihalani talks about how David Dhawan created a rift between him and Govinda

Pahlaj Nihalani blames David Dhawan for creating differences between him and Govinda. When the producer started working with Anil Kapoor and other celebs, David started bad-mouthing him, claims Nihalani in an interview with Bollywood Thikana. Pahlaj recalls David would solely take credit for the success of his movies. And when he started working in other films, Dhawan would go and talk behind his back. The same thing happened with Govinda. As per Pahlaj's claims, Govinda abandoned a movie they were supposed to work on because David said something to him.

Govinda and Pahlaj's reunion and how it was ruined

Pahlaj reunited with Govinda after many years for Rangeela Raja. Nihalani was producing the movie which had Govinda in the lead. But it was badly impacted. Nihalani claimed Govinda started his rona-dhona about Bollywood camps ruining his career just before the release affected the movie's release. Pahlaj talked about Govinda taking the names of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan while sharing his reason for his downfall. His comments backfired and led to the cancellation of the shows of Rangeela Raja. "He said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were responsible. At the last minute, my shows were cancelled. And look at him now, ghar pe baitha hai," the producer tells the entertainment news portal in an interview.

Trending Now

Watch this video of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan here:

When Govinda opened up about the existence of camps in Bollywood

A couple of years ago, Govinda opened up on his success and failure in the industry and while sharing his thoughts, Govinda talked about the existence of camps in Bollywood. Govinda claimed that he never belonged to or was a part of any camp in the industry. He confessed that perhaps he should have been to remain successful. Citing the example of Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda talked about the downfall of his career. He never thought what happened with the superstar could happen to him. He talked about financial downfall and how people misbehave and stop writing for them. While he had friends, Govinda claimed that friends are not Gods and one has to do things on their own.