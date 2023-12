Anand Pandit, a well-known producer and distributor has turned a year older. He threw a lavish party for his friends and family. His luxurious party is a star-studded affair as many big celebs made their presence felt at the event. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and more celebs walked down the red carpet in style. Get all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news updates instantly as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood celebs dazzle at Anand Pandit's birthday bash [View Pics]

A video of Tiger 3 star Salman Khan arriving at the birthday bash in style has gone viral. The handsome hunk donned a blue t-shirt which he paired with a black blazer. The actor posed for the paps and looked dapper. A video of him hugging Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan has gone viral on social media.

Watch Salman Khan's hugging video

In the video, Salman walked up on the stage to wish Anand Pandit on his birthday. Salman rushes to give a warm hug to Amitabh Bachchan and then even hugs Abhishek Bachchan. Salman was quite happy in the video.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Their film broke major records at the box office.